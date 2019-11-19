New York Joins States Suing E-Cigarettes Maker JUUL

State Attorney General Letitia James announces a lawsuit against e-cigarette giant Juul on November 19, 2019 in New York City. James said that the suit against Juul, the nation’s most popular e-cigarette brand, is for allegedly engaging in deceptive marketing and sales tactics that were primarily aimed at youth. Department of Health experts are currently examining 182 reported cases statewide that are related to severe pulmonary illnesses thought to be from e-cigarettes. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

What to Know New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker

Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit on Tuesday against San Francisco based JUUL Labs

It alleges the company used deceptive and misleading marketing of its e-cigarettes, contributing to a youth vaping epidemic

New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation's biggest e-cigarette maker.

Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit on Tuesday against San Francisco based JUUL Labs. It alleges the company used deceptive and misleading marketing of its e-cigarettes, contributing to a youth vaping epidemic.

“There can be no doubt that JUUL’s aggressive advertising has significantly contributed to the public health crisis that has left youth in New York and across the country addicted to its products,” James said in a statement. “By glamorizing vaping, while at the same time downplaying the nicotine found in vaping products, JUUL is putting countless New Yorkers at risk. I am prepared to use every legal tool in our arsenal to protect the health and safety of our youth.”

In a statement, JUUL Labs responded that "while we have not yet reviewed the complaint, we remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes."

The company was sued by California on Monday and North Carolina in May. Illinois, Massachusetts and several other states are also investigating the company.

In the latest government survey, one in four high school students reported using e-cigarettes the previous month, despite federal law banning sales to those under 18.