Jets WR Threatened to Sexually Assault Cop's Wife: Police

Robby Anderson is released from Broward jail after his arrest on several charges.

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson allegedly threatened to sexually assault a South Florida police officer's wife early Friday after authorities said he was caught driving a Jaguar more than 100 mph.

Anderson, 24, also accused the arresting officer of trying to "ruin his fun" after the stop on North Flamingo Road in Sunrise about 2:15 a.m. on Friday, according to a police report.

According to the report, the officer clocked Anderson's Jaguar going 105 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer wrote in the report that the vehicle was all over the road, ran two stop lights and refused to stop when he began to pursue the car with lights and sirens on.

Once the officer finally got the vehicle to stop, Anderson declined to answer any questions and asked for a lawyer, according to the report. The cop and another officer then detained the man and tried to put him in the car, but Anderson reportedly refused to obey their commands.

According to the report, Anderson threatened the officer's wife and his family once he was in the patrol car. He also allegedly bragged about how much money he had.





Anderson was arrested on multiple charges including resisting an officer without violence, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, disobeying a red light and failure to drive in a single lane, records showed. He was booked into Broward County jail on $7,000 bond and was released Friday afternoon.

In a statement, a Jets spokesperson said the team was aware of the situation.

"This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment," the spokesperson said.

Attorney information for Anderson wasn't immediately available. But about 45 minutes before the arrest he tweeted, "I’m flaming right na man I swear."

It's the second arrest for Anderson in South Florida in the past year. He was charged with resisting an officer with violence after an alleged confrontation with a Miami police officer outside the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May.

A graduate of South Plantation High School, Anderson played college football at Temple before he was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He finished the 2017 season as the team's leading wide receiver, with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.