What to Know With the holidays fast approaching, and in the spirit of altruism, WalletHub took a close look at the most charitable of the 50 states

It turns out, New Yorkers may have a bad rep as being rude and loud, but when it comes to generosity, the state is the third most charitable

Connecticut and New Jersey also ranked among the Top 20 most charitable states

#GivingTuesday has kicked off the season for giving — although every season is the right season to give back.

While people in the United States are among the world’s most generous, according to the latest World Giving Index, not every corner of the country gives back and helps out in the same way or rate as others.

With the holidays fast approaching, and in the spirit of altruism, WalletHub took a close look at the most charitable of the 50 states.

In order to compile the overall list, WalletHub looked at charitable giving and volunteering and service ranks of each state which were determined by 18 key indicators.

It turns out, New Yorkers may have a bad rep as being rude and loud, but when it comes to generosity, the state is the third most charitable in the country thanks to it coming up on top in the charitable giving rank.

However, it is not all good news for New York. When it comes to specific categories, the state ranked among those with the lowest volunteer rate in the country.

New York is not the only state in the area that has a penchant for giving back.

WalletHub placed Connecticut as the fifth most charitable state, thanks in part to the state placing at No. 7 in the volunteering and service rank and at No. 14 in the charitable giving rank.

According to the list, New Jersey is the least charitable state in the tri-state area, coming in at No. 18 overall.

So, which state was deemed the most charitable in the country?

That state can be found in the Midwest. Minnesota came on top thanks to its No. 1 and No. 4 spot in the volunteering and service rank as well as its charitable giving rank, respectively.

WalletHub also deemed Nevada as the least charitable state in the country.

To check out the complete list of WalletHub's 2018's Most Charitable States and the methodology used, click here.