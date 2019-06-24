New York Gov. Cuomo to Make 3rd Trip to Israel This Week - NBC New York
New York Gov. Cuomo to Make 3rd Trip to Israel This Week

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo marches in the Celebrate Israel Parade moments after he condemn the rise of anti semitism across the United States on June 2, 2019 in New York City.

    What to Know

    • Gov. Cuomo says he wants to show solidarity following anti-Semitic incidents in the United States

    • He also said he will speak to Israeli software developers to see if they can help the MTA with its train navigation system

    • The governor will return to New York on Friday

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans on making his third trip to Israel since taking office.

    The Democrat is leaving Wednesday for a trip aimed at strengthening economic ties and showing solidarity. Cuomo will return Friday.

    Cuomo told public radio station WAMC he wants to send a message after a "rash" of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, such as synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and near San Diego.

    Cuomo said he intends to speak to Israeli software developers to see if they would be interested in helping the Metropolitan Transportation Authority with its train navigation system. He also intends to speak to businesses involved in drone technology.

