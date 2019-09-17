New York Giants Name Daniel Jones New Starting Quarterback, Replacing Eli Manning - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
Cop Shot on Staten Island
logo_nyc_2x

New York Giants

Complete coverage of Big Blue

New York Giants Name Daniel Jones New Starting Quarterback, Replacing Eli Manning

The 0-2 Giants drafted Jones out of Duke with the sixth pick in this year's NFL Draft as the heir apparent to two-time Super Bowl winner Manning

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Giants Bench Eli Manning, Name Rookie Daniel Jones Week 3 Starter

    The Daniel Jones era has begun for the New York Giants. New York Giants. The team named Jones their starting quarterback for this week's game against Tampa Bay, replacing Eli Manning, according to a tweet Tuesday morning. (Published 14 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Daniel Jones will replace Eli Manning at starting quarterback for the New York Giants this weekend

    • The 0-2 Giants drafted Jones with the sixth pick in this year's NFL Draft

    • Manning had been the Giants starter for years and won two Super Bowls

    The Daniel Jones era has begun for the New York Giants.

    The team named Jones their starting quarterback for this week's game against Tampa Bay, replacing Eli Manning, according to a tweet Tuesday morning. 

    "Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB," the team said in a tweet that had more than 1,000 likes in less than 3 minutes. 

    The 0-2 Giants drafted Jones out of Duke with the sixth pick in this year's NFL Draft as the heir apparent to two-time Super Bowl winner Manning.

    Top Sports Pics: Nadal Wins US Open, and More

    [NATL] Top Sports Photos: Nadal Wins US Open, and More
    DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

    Manning started more than 200 straight games for the Giants between 2004 and 2017 before being benched for one game in favor of Geno Smith. He then resumed starting through the remainder of that year and the 2018 season.

    But the clamor for Jones rose early, as the Giants offense has scored just 31 points in the two losses this season. The defense has allowed 63 and given up an average of 441 yards. Even Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas missed a field goal attempt Sunday after making 32 of 33 last season. 

    "When you lose, nobody likes to lose, everybody should be angry that we are losing," linebacker Alec Ogletree said. "We have an opportunity to continue to work and write our own story. Everybody is pretty much going to write us off after 0-2. We know what we need to do in this locker room, we have to get the job done and it's up to us to do that."

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us