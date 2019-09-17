The Daniel Jones era has begun for the New York Giants. New York Giants. The team named Jones their starting quarterback for this week's game against Tampa Bay, replacing Eli Manning, according to a tweet Tuesday morning. (Published 14 minutes ago)

"Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB," the team said in a tweet that had more than 1,000 likes in less than 3 minutes.

The 0-2 Giants drafted Jones out of Duke with the sixth pick in this year's NFL Draft as the heir apparent to two-time Super Bowl winner Manning.

Manning started more than 200 straight games for the Giants between 2004 and 2017 before being benched for one game in favor of Geno Smith. He then resumed starting through the remainder of that year and the 2018 season.

But the clamor for Jones rose early, as the Giants offense has scored just 31 points in the two losses this season. The defense has allowed 63 and given up an average of 441 yards. Even Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas missed a field goal attempt Sunday after making 32 of 33 last season.

"When you lose, nobody likes to lose, everybody should be angry that we are losing," linebacker Alec Ogletree said. "We have an opportunity to continue to work and write our own story. Everybody is pretty much going to write us off after 0-2. We know what we need to do in this locker room, we have to get the job done and it's up to us to do that."