A.J. Francis back in 2015 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

What to Know A.J. Francis was released by Washington on Monday and took to Instagram to rip his former team

The defensive tackle, who just singed with the New York Giants, said Washington's logo is 'racist'

The 27-year-old played college football at Maryland and broke into the NFL in 2013 after going undrafted

The New York Giants’ new defensive tackle took to Instagram to blast his former team and now-NFC East rival.

A.J. Francis signed with the G-Men after Washington released him on Monday. He posted on Instagram a picture of him laughing with the caption that says: “When the team you were on didn’t appreciate you but the team you played against actually pays attention to the film.” The post was accompanied with the hashtag #AndYourLogoIsRacist.

When the team you were on didn’t appreciate you but the team you played against actually pays attention to the film... #NYStateOfMind #GIANTS #GMEN #BigBlue #NewBeginnings #ImaSeeYallAssTwiceThisYear #October28th #December9th #AndYourLogoIsRacist #ThisMeLaughingAtYallBIGMADinTheCommentsToo 😂😂😂🤘🏽Phot Cred: @akinominal make sure y’all go tell him he’s fat & bad at 🏈 too. For him at least it’ll be true... the bad at 🏈 part not the fat part he lost mad weight recently & he lookin sickly type lol A post shared by FRAN¢ 🎤 aka A.J. Francis 🏈 (@ajfrancis410) on May 2, 2018 at 10:04am PDT



ESPN reports Washington owner Dan Snyder has no desire to change the team’s name and logo.

Deadspin reports Francis played in six games for Washington last year.

