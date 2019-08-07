New York Food Distributor Used USDA Stamp Without Permission, Triggering Dumplings Recall: FSIS - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

New York Food Distributor Used USDA Stamp Without Permission, Triggering Dumplings Recall: FSIS

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    USDA

    What to Know

    • USDA recalled 8.5-pound bags of frozen dumplings from a food distributor in Brooklyn on Tuesday

    • Officials say Top Taste Food Inc. used the USDA inspection stamp without approval

    • There were no confirmed reports of bad reactions due to the consumption of the products

    Federal food safety officials recalled frozen dumpling products in New York on Tuesday after investigators discovered that the company used the USDA mark of inspection without permission.

    USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service advised consumers to not eat or purchase 8.5-lb bags of Top Taste Pork & Vegetable Dumplings and Top Taste Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings.

    There were no confirmed reports of bad reactions due to the consumption of the products marked with "EST. 19856" and the USDA approval circle, according to the FSIS.

    FSIS said it conducted surveillance on Top Taste Food Warehouse in Brooklyn on July 31 and found the issue. The items were shipped to wholesalers across the state but it was unclear where the dumplings were sold or how packages were part of the recall.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    James Corner Field Operations, Courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust

    Wan Tung Tong, the Vice President of Top Taste Food Inc., could not immediately be reached for comment.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us