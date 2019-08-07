What to Know USDA recalled 8.5-pound bags of frozen dumplings from a food distributor in Brooklyn on Tuesday

Officials say Top Taste Food Inc. used the USDA inspection stamp without approval

There were no confirmed reports of bad reactions due to the consumption of the products

Federal food safety officials recalled frozen dumpling products in New York on Tuesday after investigators discovered that the company used the USDA mark of inspection without permission.

USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service advised consumers to not eat or purchase 8.5-lb bags of Top Taste Pork & Vegetable Dumplings and Top Taste Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings.

There were no confirmed reports of bad reactions due to the consumption of the products marked with "EST. 19856" and the USDA approval circle, according to the FSIS.

FSIS said it conducted surveillance on Top Taste Food Warehouse in Brooklyn on July 31 and found the issue. The items were shipped to wholesalers across the state but it was unclear where the dumplings were sold or how packages were part of the recall.

Wan Tung Tong, the Vice President of Top Taste Food Inc., could not immediately be reached for comment.