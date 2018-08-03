Man Accused of Dousing NYC 7-Eleven in Gas, Setting Off Fireball - NBC New York
Man Accused of Dousing NYC 7-Eleven in Gas, Setting Off Fireball

A man was caught on camera spraying gas all over 7-Eleven's pumps, then torching the station

By Ray Villeda

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    A 26-year-old Brooklyn man is facing arson charges after he was caught on camera torching a 7-Eleven earlier this week, police say. 

    Farkol Islam was also charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in the Staten Island fire that left a bystander coughing up blood early on Monday. 

    Attorney information for Islam was not immediately available. 

    It was just before 2 a.m. Monday when surveillance footage from the station, on Richmond Avenue near the College of Staten Island, showed the man apparently absentmindedly filling up a canister.

    He is then seen glugging gas all over the base of the pumps, lighting up a piece of paper and unleashing a booming fireball.

    Gerard Lara suffered internal injuries from the blast, and said he collapsed following the blast. 

    "I could've passed out," he said. "I could have died."

