Street Closures for NYC Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in midtown for the Women's March. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017)

What to Know Another Women's March is scheduled for Saturday on the anniversary of last year's massive nationwide rally

The DOT has closed streets on the Upper West Side and in Midtown for the event

Some 400,000 people showed up to last year's rally, although it's unclear if this year's will be as large

The city is closing a number of streets on the Upper West Side and in Midtown for the 2018 Women’s March.

A huge crowd of about 400,000 people flooded Manhattan streets for the rally and march last year, which took place during the weekend of President Trump’s inauguration.

The Department of Transportation is closing the following streets Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Formation

• Central Park West between 86th Street and Columbus Circle

• 76th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

• 74th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

• 71st Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

• 68th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

• 64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

• 62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West

• 61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West

Route

• Columbus Circle between Central Park West and West 59th Street

• West 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

• 6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 45th Street

Dispersal

• 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

• 6th Avenue between West 45th and West 43rd Streets

