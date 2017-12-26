What to Know New York City, along with Philadelphia and San Francisco, are suing the Department of Defense

The cities alleged the DoD has failed to report the names of service members who are disqualified from owning or buying guns to the FBI

They want the DoD to repair the "broken" system

The city of New York, along with Philadelphia and San Francisco, is suing the Department of Defense, seeking to fix its "broken" system for reporting service members who are disqualified from buying and owning guns.

The Department of Defense is supposed to report to the FBI the names of service members convicted of crimes or dishonorably discharged from legally buying or possessing guns. The FBI maintains the national background check system for gun licensing and sales.

But, the cities contend, the Department of Defense has failed to report "significant numbers of disqualifying records" to the FBI for decades.

The lawsuit argues that the failure allowed the gunman in the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting last month to pass a background check, buy an assault rifle and carry out the mass shooting there.

The NYPD, along with the poice departments in Philadelphia and San Francisco, rely on the FBI database to conduct background checks on gun permit applicants, monitor gun purchases and ensure seized guns are not returned to anyone prohibited from owning them

"For decades the Department of Defense has shirked its legal obligation to provide information to the FBI that may disqualify dangerous individuals from legally acquiring guns," said New York City Corporation Counsel Zachary W. Carter. "This lawsuit seeks a court order requiring the Department of Defense to fix a broken system that puts lives at risk."

The City of New York, et al. v. The United States Department of Defense, et al. we filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday.