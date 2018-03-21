Sorry, Kids: New York City Public Schools Will Be Open Thursday - NBC New York
Sorry, Kids: New York City Public Schools Will Be Open Thursday

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • New York City schools will be open on Thursday, Mayor de Blasio's press secretary said in a tweet on Wednesday

    • City public schools had been closed on Wednesday due to the nor'easter swirling through the region

    • Alternate side parking regulations will be suspended on Thursday, de Blasio said

    New York City public schools will be open on Thursday, Mayor de Blasio's press secretary said. 

    Eric Phillips said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that classes would be in session despite the snow that had fallen on the five boroughs for much of the day. City schools were closed on Wednesday. 

    "The Mayor has made the decision to OPEN schools tomorrow. The great women and men of @NYCSanitation will be working around the clock to make it happen," Phillips wrote.

    Alternate side parking, meanwhile, remains suspended Thursday for snow removal. 

    Latest Timeline, Expectations for Nor'easter No. 4

    Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Latest Timeline, Expectations for Nor'easter No. 4

    Few other school districts throughout the region have made decisions on whether classes would be in session Thursday. Get the latest on NBC 4 New York's school closings and delays page.

