All New York City public schools will be closed Wednesday for the storm, Mayor de Blasio announces.

What to Know New York City schools will be open on Thursday, Mayor de Blasio's press secretary said in a tweet on Wednesday

City public schools had been closed on Wednesday due to the nor'easter swirling through the region

Alternate side parking regulations will be suspended on Thursday, de Blasio said

New York City public schools will be open on Thursday, Mayor de Blasio's press secretary said.

Eric Phillips said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon that classes would be in session despite the snow that had fallen on the five boroughs for much of the day. City schools were closed on Wednesday.

"The Mayor has made the decision to OPEN schools tomorrow. The great women and men of @NYCSanitation will be working around the clock to make it happen," Phillips wrote.

Alternate side parking, meanwhile, remains suspended Thursday for snow removal.

Few other school districts throughout the region have made decisions on whether classes would be in session Thursday. Get the latest on NBC 4 New York's school closings and delays page.