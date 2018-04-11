Food & Wine has released its annual "Restaurants of the Year" list for 2018 and a popular New York City spot has made the cut.

According to the report, the top restaurants were the ones that “delivered a rich portrait of the people who made them.” The top spots spread from the East Coast to the West Coast, and everywhere in between.

Fairfax, by restaurateur Gave Stulman, is located in the West Village. An all-day neighborhood cafe and wine bar, there is something for everyone at this quiet NYC spot, according to the ranking.

"You may be able to get anything at any time in this city, but for the moment, Fairfax is the only thing you want," Jordana Rothman writes in the piece.



Food & Wine recommends starting the morning off right with the Grapefruit-Pomegranate Salad, or ending the day there for a bite with your closest friends.







