Two New York City Parks Department workers have been arrested, accused of beating up a man who was allegedly urinating in a park in the Bronx, according to a report by the New York Post.

The Post reports, citing police sources, that the victim was urinating in Jerome Park in Beford Park Sunday afternoon when the pair of employees took notice.

The Post reports it was then when they walked up to him and argued with him before allegedly kicking and punching him.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises while the two workers were arrested on assault charges, the police sources told the Post.