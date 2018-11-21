One of five people suspected in last week's brutal attack on 53-year-old street vendor, a vicious beatdown that left the man with a fractured skull outside his own Bronx stand, is in custody, police said Tuesday. Lori Bordonaro reports.

A New York man was sentenced to three years in prison for his participation in a brutal gang attack that left a street vendor in a coma, authorities say.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Wednesday that 19-year-old Enrique Foote was sentenced after pleading guilty to second degree assault Sept. 6 in connection to the 2017 Bronx beating.

According to prosecutors, Foote and five other men repeatedly struck Souleymane Porgo, 53, a street vendor on the corner of 149th Street and Third Avenue, after Porgo tried to stop one of the men from stealing his merchandise.

Porgo was beaten to the ground and left in critical condition with various facial fractures, Clark said, adding that he underwent multiple surgeries for swelling and bleeding in his brain.

Porgo is still undergoing rehabilitative treatment due to his injuries, Clark said.

“The attack left the victim in a coma with life-altering injuries and, although more than a year has passed, the victim continues to attend rehab. I hope this sentence brings some justice for him and his family,” Clark said in a statement.

In addition to his prison term, Foote was also sentenced to three years post-release supervision.

Another man, William Burgess, was sentenced June 8 to four years in prison for his role in the attack.

Charges against the other four men are still pending.