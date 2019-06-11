What to Know Bronx man could face life in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking girls as young as 8 years old, among other charges

A Bronx man could face life in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking girls as young as 8 years old and kidnapping, among other charges, according to federal prosecutors.

Claudius English, 45, was was convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, four counts of sex trafficking of minors, three counts of attempted sex trafficking of minors, kidnapping a minor, and the use of a firearm in furtherance of the kidnapping, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S.Berman announced Tuesday.

English faces a statutory maximum sentence of life, and a mandatory minimum sentence of 27 years at the time of his sentencing, prosecutors say.

According to evidence presented during the trial by prosecutors, English sex trafficked multiple minors out of his apartment in the Bronx in 2013 allegedly using the Internet to find, recruit, and lure minor victims to his apartment where he photographed them in sexually suggestive poses.

Prosecutors said that English then sent these photos to clients and created advertisements that he posted on Backpage. He allegedly arranged for his clients to pay for sex with at least four minor victims who ended up testifying at his trial.

Prosecutors say English sex trafficked girls as young as 8 years old.

On Nov. 15, 2013, prosecutors say, English lured a 14-year-old girl from New Jersey to his apartment for the purpose of selling her for sex. However, when she resisted and said she wanted to leave, English pointed a loaded gun at her head and refused, prosecutors say. After several hours, the victim convinced English to accompany her outside an which point the victim ran away and called 911 and NYPD officers responded promptly enough that English was caught trying to flee.

“As a unanimous jury determined without hesitation, Claudius English engaged in a predatory reign of terror and exploitation of children – girls as young as 8 years old. Thanks to HSI and the NYPD, English now awaits a lengthy prison sentence,” Berman said in a statement.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent-in-Charge Angel M. Melendez shared similar sentiments in a statement, adding: "The heinous acts of this individual robbed his victims of their childhood, and this guilty verdict will ensure that he faces time for his criminal actions."