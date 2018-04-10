NYCHA Groundskeeper Charged With Attempted Murder, Found With Gun: Cops - NBC New York
NYCHA Groundskeeper Charged With Attempted Murder, Found With Gun: Cops

Nasean Joseph was cuffed Monday and was also charged with second-degree assault

    What to Know

    • Nasean Joseph, 34, a NYCHA custodial groundskeeper, has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault

    • The charges stem from a dispute last month when police say Joseph shot a man in the abdomen, sending him to the hospital

    • Authorities said Joseph’s girlfriend has a child in common with the victim; attorney information for Joseph wasn't immediately available

    A New York City Housing Authority worker was arrested Monday after police say he shot a man during an argument late last month.

    Nasean Joseph, 34, a NYCHA custodial groundskeeper, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault after the March 28 argument that ended in Joseph allegedly shooting a 30-year-old man in the abdomen, according to the NYPD.

    The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition, police said. Joseph was cuffed Monday while on the job at the Howard House in Brownsville. Officials said he also had a gun in possession. 

    Authorities said Joseph’s girlfriend has a child in common with the man who was shot, but it wasn’t clear if that instigated the dispute.

    It wasn't clear whether Joseph had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. 

