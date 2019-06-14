New York City-Based Food Company Recalls Frozen Pizza Because of Lack of Inspection: USDA - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

New York City-Based Food Company Recalls Frozen Pizza Because of Lack of Inspection: USDA

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New York City-Based Food Company Recalls Frozen Pizza Because of Lack of Inspection: USDA
    USDA

    What to Know

    • Brooklyn-based frozen food company is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen pizza because of a lack of federal inspection, USDA says

    • The recall now includes ready-to-eat, prosciutto and pepperoni pizza products produced from June 3, 2017 through June 4, 2019

    • Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, the USDA says

    The Brooklyn-based frozen food company Table 87 Frozen, LLC. is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen pizza because of a lack of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

    The recall now includes ready-to-eat, prosciutto and pepperoni pizza products produced from June 3, 2017 through June 4, 2019. The recalled products include:

     

    • 9.6-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PROSCIUTTO” with UPC codes 804879558286 and 10804879558283
    • 9.7-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PEPPERONI” with UPC code 804879583080

    Top News Photos: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy for 1st Time Since Acquittal, and More
    Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images

     

    Additionally, on June 6, Table 87 Frozen, LLC. recalled approximately 649 pounds of frozen pizza products that contained pork produced from April 1 through June 4. The products are:

     

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

    • 9.6-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PROSCIUTTO” with UPC codes 804879558286 and 10804879558283

     

    The problem was discovered on June 4 when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted FSIS inquiring as to whether the plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection. FSIS personnel identified more affected product types and dates of production after further investigations.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the FSIS says. However, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

    Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, the FSIS says. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us