What to Know Brooklyn-based frozen food company is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen pizza because of a lack of federal inspection, USDA says

The recall now includes ready-to-eat, prosciutto and pepperoni pizza products produced from June 3, 2017 through June 4, 2019

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, the USDA says

The Brooklyn-based frozen food company Table 87 Frozen, LLC. is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen pizza because of a lack of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The recall now includes ready-to-eat, prosciutto and pepperoni pizza products produced from June 3, 2017 through June 4, 2019. The recalled products include:

9.6-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PROSCIUTTO” with UPC codes 804879558286 and 10804879558283

9.7-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PEPPERONI” with UPC code 804879583080

Additionally, on June 6, Table 87 Frozen, LLC. recalled approximately 649 pounds of frozen pizza products that contained pork produced from April 1 through June 4. The products are:

9.6-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PROSCIUTTO” with UPC codes 804879558286 and 10804879558283

The problem was discovered on June 4 when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted FSIS inquiring as to whether the plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection. FSIS personnel identified more affected product types and dates of production after further investigations.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the FSIS says. However, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, the FSIS says. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.