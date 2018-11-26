What to Know WalletHub.com took a close look at vices across the country to identify the darkest corners of the US and what their evil deeds truly are

It turns out that, even though, Las Vegas comes on top as the most sinful city in the country, New York City doesn’t trail too far behind

A number of other cities in the tri-state area made an appearance on WalletHub's "Most Sinful Cities of America" list

Las Vegas may be known as “Sin City,” but it isn’t the only city where vices run amok. Other cities have their demons, after all, you can find people behaving illicitly anywhere.

However, not all sins are distributed equally across the United States. There are certain demons that plague one city more than others. With this in mind, WalletHub.com, took a close look at vices across the country to identify the darkest corners of the United States and what their evil deeds truly are.

The study looked at more than 180 cities using 37 key indicators to determine which evil deeds reign supreme over others in certain areas. The overall list was determined by taking into consideration specific rankings — anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

It turns out that, even though, Las Vegas comes on top as the most sinful city in the country (no surprise here!), New York City doesn’t trail too far behind!

The Big Apple comes in at No. 3 overall as the most sinful city in the country according to WalletHub.com thanks in part to placing in third and second place in the lust and vanity rankings, respectively.

Although New York City is the only place in the tri-state area that makes an appearance in the top 10, a number of other local cities are also found on WalletHub’s list.

Buffalo, New York, placed at No. 93. While Rochester, New York, came in at the 108th position and Yonkers in 171st among the most sinful cities. According to the analysis, Yonkers had the fewest thefts per capita, prompting it to have a low mark in the jealousy ranking.

Cities in New Jersey also made an appearance on the list, with Newark being the city in the Garden State with the highest overall ranking — No. 84.

Although New Jersey’s largest city doesn’t even crack the top 50 most sinful cities, in the specific rankings of greed and laziness Newark scores high — at No. 9 and 6, respectively, WalletHub determined.

Newark also makes an appearance in various key indicators in the study, including being among the cities with the fewest tanning salons per capita (a key indicator used to measure a city’s vanity) and among the cities with the highest percentage of adults not exercising (a key indicator used to measure laziness).

Additionally, Jersey City ranked at No. 148 overall among the most sinful cities — tying with Newark at No. 9 in the greed ranking.

Jersey City was also among the cities with the fewest tanning salons per capita.

Although two Connecticut cities make an appearance on the list, they place among the bottom half. New Haven placed at No. 130 and Bridgeport came in at No. 175 among the most sinful.

To see the list in its entirety and learn more about the methodology used to compile the rankings, click here.