Police are looking for the masked robbers caught on camera sticking up a Brooklyn deli on Christmas morning. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017)

Two yuletide robbers barged into the deli at Atlantic Avenue and Macroni Place in Brownsville at about 6 a.m. on Monday with guns drawn.

Footage from the scene shows the deli's owner attempting to pull away the robbers' gun. When he's unsuccessful, he backs away as one of the men climbs up on the counter and steals about $200 from the register.

Then, according to police, the two men and a lookout run away. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbers should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.