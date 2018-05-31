NYC Launches Car Share Pilot Program

What to Know NYC has launched a two-year car share pilot program in which 300 spots will be dedicated to car share spots in four boroughs

Mayor de Blasio says it will ease congestion overall if residents decide to get rid of cars in favor of participating in the share program

The program launches on Monday; the city Department of Transportation has published a video offering a how-to

New York City has launched a car share program, and more than a dozen neighborhoods in four boroughs will now see a total of 300 dedicated parking spots for the pilot program.

Mayor Bill de Blasio toured some of the new spots in Morningside Heights Thursday, one of the 14 neighborhoods testing the pilot for up to two years. The dedicated car share spots have signs indicating they're reserved for ZipCars and Enterprise car share.

"For so many New Yorkers, there's tremendous frustration when it comes to owning a car," he said.

De Blasio believes car sharing will convince some residents to get rid of their own vehicles and lead to less congestion overall.

"If people only sometimes really need a car, let's make it easier for them to get the car only when they need it," he said.

The Department of Transportation has published a video that shows how drivers can sign up for an account, then pick up a car in their neighborhood when they need it.

Morningside Heights resident Sean Murphy said, "Car shares are good for the environment, so I support city action to make them more accessible."

But Michelle Sims isn't convinced. With parking already so tough in the city, every spot taken just means more hassle, she said.

"I don't get why a private enterprise should be able to have designated car spots."

Several NYCHA buildings in the Bronx and Brooklyn will also see car share spots. Those residents will be offered discounts to use the service.

The pilot program kicks off Monday.