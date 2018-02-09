This Summer You Can Camp Under the Lights of Manhattan - NBC New York
This Summer You Can Camp Under the Lights of Manhattan

Published at 1:49 PM EST on Feb 9, 2018 | Updated at 1:55 PM EST on Feb 9, 2018

    What to Know

    • A glamorous camping retreat is coming to Governors Island this summer

    • Campers will be able to sleep outdoors in the heart of New York City while munching on gourmet s'mores

    • The retreat arrives a year after rock climbing and zip lining opened on the island

    For the first time ever, campers will be able to rough it in the shadow of the Manhattan skyline.

    A partnership between Governors Island and the company Collective Retreats is bringing a “glamping” retreat to the island this summer.

    “You’ll be surrounded by sprawling green spaces, with unparalleled views of the Statue of Liberty across the New York Harbor,” Collective Retreats says.

    Up to 100 guests can stay at the six-acre retreat on any given night. 

    Campers won’t have to forego all the luxuries of the city. There’s full-flush toilets, rain-style hot showers, filtered water, and complimentary daily breakfasts, among other amenities.

    Tents will range from $75 to as much as $750 for a more luxurious experience. Among the perks for a pricier tent are gourmet s’mores and Turkish spa towels and robes.

    There will also be a public lawn at the site with special events, live music, dining, and wellness activities.

    Last year, Adventures on Governors Island brought rock climbing and zip lining to the island.

