NYC Is America's 8th-Worst City For Bedbugs: Orkin
NYC Is America's 8th-Worst City For Bedbugs: Orkin

Published at 12:39 PM EST on Jan 8, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    They've infested apartments, offices and movie theaters, but new evidence has uncovered a bigger threat than bedbugs: the very pesticides used to kill them. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 23, 2011)

    New York City is the eighth-most bedbug-infested city in the nation, according to pest control company Orkin.

    The company said the Big Apple actually fell four spots on this year's ranking, which is based on treatment data from cities where Orkin performed the most bedbug treatments in 2017. 

    The busiest place for bed bugs was Baltimore, which topped the list for the second year in a row. Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles and Columbus Ohio rounded out the top five. 

    New York City claimed the No. 4 spot in both 2015 and 2016. 

    Other cities in the region that made the list include Buffalo (No. 20), Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut (No. 30; Syracuse (No. 33); and Albany/Schenectatdy (No. 50.) No metropolitan areas in New Jersey made the list.

    Here are the top 25 cities:


    1. Baltimore
    2. Washington, D.C.
    3. Chicago
    4. Los Angeles
    5. Columbus, Ohio
    6. Cincinnati
    7. Detroit
    8. New York
    9. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
    10. Dallas-Fort Worth
    11. Indianapolis
    12. Philadelphia
    13. Atlanta
    14. Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio
    15. Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
    16. Richmond-Petersburg, Va.
    17. Houston
    18. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va.
    19. Charlotte, North Carolina
    20. Buffalo
    21. Knoxville, Tennessee
    22. Nashville, Tennessee
    23. Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan
    24. Pittsburgh
    25. Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina-Asheville, North Carolina
    26. Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Illinois
    27. Phoenix
    28. Denver
    29. Milwaukee
    30. Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut
    31. Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia
    32. Boston
    33. Syracuse, New York
    34. Dayton, Ohio
    35. St. Louis
    36. Seattle
    37. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
    38. Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Michigan
    39. Omaha, Nebraska
    40. Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Dubuque, Iowa
    41. San Diego
    42. Lexington, Kentucky
    43. Honolulu, Hawaii
    44. Louisville, Kentucky
    45. Las Vegas
    46. Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, North Carolina
    47. New Orleans
    48. Myrtle Beach-Florence, South Carolina
    49. Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida
    50. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York

