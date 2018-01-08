They've infested apartments, offices and movie theaters, but new evidence has uncovered a bigger threat than bedbugs: the very pesticides used to kill them. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 23, 2011)

New York City is the eighth-most bedbug-infested city in the nation, according to pest control company Orkin.

The company said the Big Apple actually fell four spots on this year's ranking, which is based on treatment data from cities where Orkin performed the most bedbug treatments in 2017.

The busiest place for bed bugs was Baltimore, which topped the list for the second year in a row. Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles and Columbus Ohio rounded out the top five.

New York City claimed the No. 4 spot in both 2015 and 2016.

Other cities in the region that made the list include Buffalo (No. 20), Hartford/New Haven, Connecticut (No. 30; Syracuse (No. 33); and Albany/Schenectatdy (No. 50.) No metropolitan areas in New Jersey made the list.

Here are the top 25 cities:



