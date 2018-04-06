The New York Botanical Garden is hosting the 16th annual Orchid Show at the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory.

Daniel Ost, one of the world's leading floral artists, has created three installations for this years exhibit. He uses different materials, along with the orchids, to compliment the architecture of the historic building.

Along with the living sculptures, guests have the opportunity to view and appreciate some rare orchids that are on display until April 22. Though pictures cannot do the exhibit justice, check out the collection.