Get ready to cover your nose as you gaze upon this phenomena of a flower.

The Corpse Flower is back at New York Botanical Garden. You can feast your eyes on all of its glory in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, as long as you can withstand the smell.

The odorous plant -- formally named the titan-arum -- gets its more well-known name from its ability to ‘pulse’ out a stench every minute or so. It is said to smell similar to rotting meat or a corpse.

It takes about a decade to tend to the flower up until the point where it is ready to bloom. Each plant takes seven to ten years to store enough energy to bloom for the first time, the botanical garden says. The bloom only lasts for a few days, so seeing it is quite the occasion.

The NYBG believes that the stunning flower is on the verge of blooming in the coming days, so head to the garden to get a whiff of the pungent plant.

This will be the fourth corpse flower to ever bloom at the garden. The first was in 1937, the second in 1939 and the third in 2016. Watch a live stream of the flower below.