New York Is the Best City to Celebrate Easter: Survey

What to Know New York City is 2018's best city in the U.S. to celebrate Easter, according to WalletHub.com.

It has the most brunch restaurants, flower shops and candy stores per capita.

Americans will spend over $18 billion on Easter-related expenses this year

Boasting the most brunch restaurants, chocolate shops, and flower stores per capita, New York City ranks as the nation's best city to celebrate Easter, according to a new survey financial planning website WalletHub.

New York promises the most egg-citing time on April 1, according to WalletHub, which measured 12 key metrics among 100 U.S. cities to come up with the ranking of 2018's best places to celebrate Easter.

The Big Apple has the most brunch restaurants, the most candy and chocolate shops, and the most flower and gift shops per capita, and easily tops rankings in those categories.

It also ranks fifth out of 100 for having most Easter egg hunt events per capita, and seventh for churches per capita. And it ranks in the top 10 for percentage of Christian population.

Roughly 80 percent of the American population will celebrate Easter in some way, according to WalletHub, with total Easter-related spending expected to top $18 billion this year. Around $2.6 billion of it will be spent on candy. It's also the biggest donation day for U.S. churches, thanks to the year's highest attendance rates.

The next best cities to celebrate Easter are, acccording to WalletHub: St. Louis; Chicago; Pittsburgh and Los Angeles. Read the full findings here.