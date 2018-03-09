What to Know New York City has the most Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, followed by Tampa, Seattle, Boston and Chicago

But Chicago tops WalletHub's ranking of the best place to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, followed by Boston, Philadelphia, Buffalo and NYC

While NYC is among the most expensive for beer on St. Patrick's Day, it also has the fewest DUI deaths per capita during festivities

New York City is among the top five cities in the nation when it comes to celebrating St. Patrick's Day, and also boasts the fewest drunk driving deaths during festivities, according to a report.

Financial planning website WalletHub.com compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the best places for celebrating Irish-American heritage.

New York City -- which battles Boston for claims to the first St. Patrick's Day parade ever -- boasts the top spot in the country for having the most Irish pubs and restaurants per capita. Tampa, Seattle, Chicago and Boston follow.

New York is also, unsurprisingly, among the most expensive cities to have a beer. If you want cheap beer on St. Patrick's Day (13 million pints of Guinness are consumed on that day, 819 percent more than usual), you'll have to go to Oklahoma City; Milwaukee; Rockford, Illinois; Albuquerque; or Lincoln, Nebraska for that.

New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago and San Jose have the fewest DUI-related deaths per capita on St. Patrick's Day. Meanwhile, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Lubbock, Texas; Huntington Beach, California; Little Rock, Arkansas; Dayton, Ohio; and Syracuse, New York have the most DUI-related fatalities per capita.

Savannah, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale have the most St. Patrick's Day parties and festivals per capita, according to WalletHub, while Minneapolis, Oakland, Sacramento, Dallas and Phoenix have the fewest.

Overall, the top five cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, according to WalletHub, are, in order of ranking: Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Buffalo and New York.

For the full list of rankings, click here.