Security checks, barricades, blocker vehicles and closed garages are among the security measures in place for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square. Rana Novini reports.

If you're trying to brave the weather on what could be one of the coldest New Years Eves in NYC history, or simply trying to avoid a Times Square subway transfer, the MTA has issued a statement on some important changes.



More than 1 million revelers are expected to descend on the Crossroads of the World to ring in the new year with the iconic ball drop, and many streets in midtown are closing to make room for them. And security will be tighter than ever after attacks in Las Vegas and along the Hudson River Greenway in Tribeca.

Times Square is shut down to vehicular traffic, and police recommend using public transportation to get around town on New Year's Eve (MTA service changes outlined below). And remember, leave the alcohol, duffel bags, backpacks and umbrellas at home.

The following streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday:

West 38th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 39th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 40th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 41st Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 42nd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 43rd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 44th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 45th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 46th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 47th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 48th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 49th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 50th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 51st Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 52nd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 53rd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 54th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 55th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 56th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 57th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 58th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

West 59th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues

Sixth Avenue between 38th and 59th streets

Seventh Avenue between 38th and 59th streets

Broadway between 38th and 59th streets

Eighth Avenue between 38th and 59th streets

MTA New Year's Eve Service Changes