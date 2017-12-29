If you're trying to brave the weather on what could be one of the coldest New Years Eves in NYC history, or simply trying to avoid a Times Square subway transfer, the MTA has issued a statement on some important changes.
More than 1 million revelers are expected to descend on the Crossroads of the World to ring in the new year with the iconic ball drop, and many streets in midtown are closing to make room for them. And security will be tighter than ever after attacks in Las Vegas and along the Hudson River Greenway in Tribeca.
Times Square is shut down to vehicular traffic, and police recommend using public transportation to get around town on New Year's Eve (MTA service changes outlined below). And remember, leave the alcohol, duffel bags, backpacks and umbrellas at home.
The following streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday:
- West 38th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 39th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 40th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 41st Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 42nd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 43rd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 44th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 45th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 46th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 47th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 48th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 49th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 50th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 51st Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 52nd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 53rd Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 54th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 55th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 56th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 57th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 58th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- West 59th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues
- Sixth Avenue between 38th and 59th streets
- Seventh Avenue between 38th and 59th streets
- Broadway between 38th and 59th streets
- Eighth Avenue between 38th and 59th streets
MTA New Year's Eve Service Changes
- From 6 p.m. Sunday to 12:10 a.m. Monday, 1 trains skip 50th Street. Use the 59 St-Columbus St station instead
- From 6 p.m. Sunday to 12:10 a.m. Monday, N, Q and R trains skip 49th Street in both directions. Use the 57th Street-7th Avenue station instead
- From X p.m. to the ball drop on Sunday, N, Q, R, S, 7, 1, 2 and 3 exits at Times Square-42nd Street are subject to closures. As an alternative, exit via the passageway to 42 Street-Port Authority on Eighth Avenue. The 42nd Street Shuttle will operate overnight