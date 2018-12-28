While everyone may be running to see the ball drop, don’t forget that in the heart of New York City there is so much more you can do. There are plenty other ways to celebrate the New Year in the Big Apple, whether you are looking for a rooftop view, an elegant dinner, a fun night out partying, or a brunch spot for the next day.

For those who want to watch the ball drop but beat the crowd:

If you are trying to watch the ball drop but not be in the streets while it’s happening, check out some rooftop bars and parties around Midtown Manhattan. Here are some excellent options that are still far enough from the Times Square crowd:

• Elsie Rooftop – One of the newer rooftop venue with a view of the Times Square ball drop, along with its every day elegant atmosphere.

• The Skylark – A direct view of the ball drop and stunning ones in every other direction can be found here, 30 floors up.

• Spyglass –A stunning view of the Empire State Building, hand crafted cocktails and food from Charlie Palmer Steak, 22 floors up.

For those who are looking for the best fireworks view:

A great way to ring in the New Year is with a spectacular fireworks show. You see them in places like Prospect Park, Brooklyn Bridge, and Coney Island.

• Dinner and fireworks at Kingside - Enjoy a luxurious night of bites and imbibes with this can’t-miss package from Kingside.

• New Year’s Eve Firework Show at The Roof - Not feeling dinner? Skip Kingside and head right up to The Roof for spectacular views of the New Year's Eve firework show over Central Park.

For those in search for an elegant dinner:

Ending the year with a nice dinner and raising a glass of champagne is the perfect way to celebrate 2018 and welcome 2019. For those looking to wine and dine, here are some recommendations:

• Playboy Club New York’s - Guests attending the late evening seating with a pre-fix dinner will receive a complimentary champagne toast at midnight as we celebrate 2019.

• New Year’s Eve Dinner at Irvington - Enjoy some great food and drinks that will make entering the new year satisfying and exciting.

• Five Course Dinner + Moet Tasting at Kyma - Ring in the New Year at Kyma Flatiron, a stunning ode to the sun-drenched Greek Islands.

For those who are looking to party the night away:

New York City is one of the best places for those who want to dance their hearts out. If you’re looking to celebrate the New Year at a party, check out any of these places:

• New Year's Eve at Westlight - Enjoy festive party favors, premium open bar (from 9PM - 1AM), and specialty cocktails, passed canapés, live music and more.

• New Year’s Eve Party at Taco Electrico - Bring in the New Year with tacos and tequila. Enjoy an open bar until 1am and a DJ spinning all night long.

For those who want a brunch spot on New Year Day:

If you slept the night away or had way to much fun ringing in the New Year but may be still looking to enjoy your New Year’s Day, here are some recommended brunch spots:

• Hangover Brunch at Añejo - Celebrate New Years Day at Añejo, located in Hell’s Kitchen and Tribeca with a boozy brunch of Mexican libations and small plates.

• Brunch on The Water at Industry Kitchen - Get some fresh air this New Years Day with brunch on the water at Industry Kitchen, the new-American restaurant in the South St. Seaport