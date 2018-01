It didn’t take long for New York City to see its first baby of the new year.

Flushing Hospital in Queens says it has the first newborn of 2018 – a baby girl born at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The baby girl weighed in a four pounds and 11 ounces and is 18 inches long.

The mother, Tania Shirin, has named the baby Ariana.

The hospital said her and the baby are both doing well.