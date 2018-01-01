New Year Brings Record Setting Cold Across Tri-State

What to Know The first day of 2018 has already set records for the cold

Five out of six weather recording stations for the National Weather Service had record low daily temps

The coldest temp was recorded at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Connecticut, which dipped down to 2 degrees

The new year didn't waste any time to become a record breaker.

Jan. 1 set new record lows at five weather stations in the tri-state, according to the National Weather Service.

The coldest temp was recorded at Sikorsky Memorial Airport in Connecticut, which dipped down to 2 degrees. That broke a record of 5 degrees that was set in 1963.

An infographic from the National Weather Service shared to help people bundle up as bitter cold arctic air is expected to move into the region all week, making temperatures plummet to potentially dangerous levels.

Photo credit: National Weather Service via AP

All three of the major New York City-area airports set records:

LaGuardia recorded a low of 8 degrees, breaking a record of 11 degrees set in 1963.

John F. Kennedy Airport recorded a low of 7 degrees, breaking a record of 9 degrees set in 1968.

Newark airport recorded a low of 6 degrees, breaking a record of 11 set 20 years ago.

On Long Island, MacArthur Airport recorded a low of 6 degrees. That broke a record of 8 degrees set in 1968.





All of the records set on Monday were preliminary, the National Weather Service said.





New Year's Eve was the second coldest on record, with the temperature at midnight a mere 9 degrees. That's the coldest since 1917.





The temperatures aren't expected to climb above freezing until next week.

Top Tri-State News Photos