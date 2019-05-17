New Video Revealed During Trial for NYC Teen Killed Inside Bronx Bodega - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

New Video Revealed During Trial for NYC Teen Killed Inside Bronx Bodega

Jurors watched video showing 13 different angles and six different locations of what happened before, during and after the attack that left 15-year-old "Junior" Feliz dead

By Erica Byfield

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    A new surveillance video shows different angles inside and around the Bronx bodega where Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz was killed.

    During an emotional day inside the Bronx courthouse, jurors watched video showing 13 different angles and six different locations of what happened before, during and after the attack that left 15-year-old Feliz dead from a machete attack.

    Guzman’s mother attended the trial on Friday and could not bring herself to watch the 22-minute video, crying as it played for the jury. Others in the room also shed tears while the video played, including members of the jury.

    Prosecutors slowed down and highlighted different parts of the video to show what different defendants did during the ambush.

    Prosecutors say that Guzman died in a tragic case of mistaken identity, with the alleged attackers believing he was a member of a gang.

    The trial continues on Monday. A member of the Trinitarios gang who was at the fatal attack may testify next week against the five defendants.

