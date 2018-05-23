Ever wish you could simply jump over whatever was causing the delay on your subway? Here's something to fulfill your wishful thinking.

A new online game called "MTA Country" features the trio of Gregg T. (the face of the MTA's "New Yorkers Keep York Safe" ad campaign), Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a mission to thwart track fires, broken-down subway cars and pizza rats to get to their destination.

The object of the game is to collect coins and letters, which eventually spell out "privatize." When all the letters have been collected, the subway tunnels turn into a brand new railway with Elon Musk’s video of his proposed “hyperloop” vehicle.

The game creator, Everydayarcade, is known for making video games about hot-button topics.

“We didn’t want to hit anyone over the head with the liberatarianism ... We wanted it to be a funny joke that does have some merit,” co-creator Chris Baker told The New York Post.

