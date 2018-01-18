In this WNBC archive video, Lauren Scala puts New Yorkers to the test by finding out just how much they know about Shake Shack on its 10th birthday in 2014.

Four new locations of Shake Shack are set to open in New Jersey very soon, the popular burger chain says.

A Parsippany eatery will open at Waterview Marketplace shopping center, which is anchored by Whole Foods and located at Waterview Boulevard and Route 46, according to NJ.com, citing Ripco Real Estate, the firm that executed the deal.

Another location will open later this year in Wayne, according to Ripco, though the exact location and opening date haven't been announced.

Shake Shack previously announced plans to open its first Burlington County location at the Marlton Commons Shopping Center in Evesham. Construction on the free-standing restaurant is underway, according to NJ.com, though no opening date is set.

And in Lawrence Township, Mercer County, the restaurant has gotten approval to build a new location on Route 1.

The new additions will bring the total number of Shake Shack locations in New Jersey to eight. The first one opened in 2013 in Paramus, where there are now two locations.