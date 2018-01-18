The student had wounds to his torso, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

A student was stabbed at New Rochelle High School, police say, the second one to be injured in a fight after a 16-year-old girl died in another stabbing last week.

A law enforcement source told News 4 a fight between students just before 9 a.m. Thursday -- apparently related to yet another fight Wednesday -- resulted in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

The injured student was taken to a local hospital with wounds to his left torso, police said.

The school was initially placed in lockdown, then lockout modes as police investigated, and no one ws allowed in or out. Police said a 15-year-old student was seen on video leaving the school building just after they got the 911 call about the stabbing.

Funeral Held for New Rochelle Teen Who Was Killed

Friends, family and fellow students turned out in droves to a New Rochelle church to mourn the teen who was stabbed to death at a Dunkin' Donuts just off campus. Rana Novini reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

The school has since shifted to tight controls on access so that only identified individuals with legitimate business can enter and exit.

Last week, 16-year-old Valaree Schwab died after classmate Z'inah Brown, also 16, allegedly stabbed her at a Dunkin' Donuts near the campus of the high school, authorities said.

School officials said in a statement Thursday that security has been increased at the school since last week's stabbing, and that police are there through the day to help maintain safety.