In a city where there is an abundance of options to grab a bite to eat, why settle for the same thing?
Now you don’t have to because according to Thrillist, 10 new restaurants opened up in New York City in March and it appears there’s a little something for all taste buds.
The new dessert studio opened a few weeks ago in the Meatpacking District on Hudson Street. Previously operated out of Westchester County, the new location is bringing its tasty treats to the streets of NYC.
Desserts include ice cream sandwiches, “tipsy” marshmallows and cookie sandwiches that you can build on your own.
This sophisticated Greek restaurant just opened on 30th Avenue in Astoria, the heart of NYC’s Greek food scene.
Focusing on seafood dishes, this tavern is posed to be a favorite. With dishes such as saganaki, spanakopita, and lemony whole fish, its 45-seat outdoor space open just in time for the spring warm up while sipping on some of the best Greek wine.
According to its website, Executive Chef Sung Park’s attention to detail and mix of well-crafted French dishes layered with Korean flavors makes this restaurant a must-try.
This new French and Korean cooking eatery is open in Boerum Hill in Brooklyn.
Roman pizza squares, anyone? This new restaurant on Second Avenue on the Upper East Side. Thrillist reports Chef Angelo Iezzi’s top his za slices with goat cheese, grapes, pancetta, pumpkin hunks and even potatoes. Hungry yet?
This newly-opened public market in Midtown is equipped with 16 vendors inside an 11,400-square-foot space that stretches through three floors. Everything from seafood at Rockaway Clam Bar to Robert’s pizza can be chowed down on.
An all-day Japanese café serves the Lower East Side breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with coffee, tea and matcha lattes.
Everything from eggs, to soup and salads and heartier meals can be ordered from the menu.
This new Italian eatery in Hell’s Kitchen is upscale and reportedly delicious. In addition to the $20-something spaghetti, diners can expect to spend $7 on the bread and butter alone.
Don’t forget to stop by the bar for a cocktail.
The new French/Japan eatery sits on the edge of Chelsea and Greenwich Village. Its special is mocha. In addition to its menu, the long list of drinks gives this café a different vibe once the sun goes down.
Coco Pazzo Kitchen and Restaurant
Another new Italian restaurant, this one on Prince Street in SoHo, serves pastas, soups, and salads. Order-to-go or take your time. According to Thrillist, the charred octopus with crushed potatoes, burrata, anchovies, and olives is a must.
Right at Citi Field in Queens, this Danish brewing company gives Mets fans the perfect place to hang out before, after or even during home games. Equipped with 60 taps and a ballpark-type menu, and stays open in the off-season.