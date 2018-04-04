In a city where there is an abundance of options to grab a bite to eat, why settle for the same thing?

Now you don’t have to because according to Thrillist, 10 new restaurants opened up in New York City in March and it appears there’s a little something for all taste buds.

Sherry B Dessert Studio

The new dessert studio opened a few weeks ago in the Meatpacking District on Hudson Street. Previously operated out of Westchester County, the new location is bringing its tasty treats to the streets of NYC.

Desserts include ice cream sandwiches, “tipsy” marshmallows and cookie sandwiches that you can build on your own.

Just wrapped up our second weekend and want to send thanks and 💜 to the @instagram community. Your support has been amazing! Watch for more dessert, more savory and cocktails...all coming soon! photo: @laraseesfood #i❤️ny #cookiebarmaster A post shared by sherry b dessert studio (@sherrybdessert) on Apr 2, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

Akrotiri

This sophisticated Greek restaurant just opened on 30th Avenue in Astoria, the heart of NYC’s Greek food scene.

Focusing on seafood dishes, this tavern is posed to be a favorite. With dishes such as saganaki, spanakopita, and lemony whole fish, its 45-seat outdoor space open just in time for the spring warm up while sipping on some of the best Greek wine.

A post shared by Akrotiri Taverna (@akrotiri_seafood_taverna) on Mar 29, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT

Brasserie Séoul

According to its website, Executive Chef Sung Park’s attention to detail and mix of well-crafted French dishes layered with Korean flavors makes this restaurant a must-try.

This new French and Korean cooking eatery is open in Boerum Hill in Brooklyn.

Join us for French Restaurant Week from July 3-16th! 😍 . . . . #frenchrestaurantweek #brasserieseoul #koreanfoodnyc #stuffedsquid #nycrestaurant #brooklyn #timeoutnewyork #zagat #buzzfeedfood #opentable #comeeatwithus #eaternyc #downtownbrooklyn #thrillistnyc #foodandwine A post shared by Brasserie Séoul (@brasserieseoul) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

PQR

Roman pizza squares, anyone? This new restaurant on Second Avenue on the Upper East Side. Thrillist reports Chef Angelo Iezzi’s top his za slices with goat cheese, grapes, pancetta, pumpkin hunks and even potatoes. Hungry yet?

4 times the fun. Happy Saturday! #PQR 📍: @pqrnyc 🏙: Upper East Side, NYC 👇🏼 TAG YOUR FRIENDS! 👇🏼 A post shared by Pizza Quadrata Romana (@pqrnyc) on Mar 31, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT



Urbanspace @ 570 Lexington

This newly-opened public market in Midtown is equipped with 16 vendors inside an 11,400-square-foot space that stretches through three floors. Everything from seafood at Rockaway Clam Bar to Robert’s pizza can be chowed down on.

#Urbanspace570 Vendor Line Up . .📍 570 Lexington Avenue New York, New York . @littlecollinsnyc @gofishsushibox @liquiteria @takumitaco @taimfalafel @bobwhitecounter @trapizzinousa @tuckshopnyc @kuroobiny @lapecorabianca @inday_nyc @baobykaya @rockawayclambar @doradotacosnyc @robertaspizza A post shared by Urbanspace NYC (@urbanspacenyc) on Mar 28, 2018 at 10:28am PDT

Davelle

An all-day Japanese café serves the Lower East Side breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with coffee, tea and matcha lattes.

Everything from eggs, to soup and salads and heartier meals can be ordered from the menu.

Come chill and davelle with us! Open at 8am! Oden bar did dinner time! #lowereastside #nyc #manhattan #new #restaurant #cafe #morning #breakfast #lunch #dinner #all #day #japanese #coffee #food A post shared by DAVELLE (ダベる) (@davellenyc) on Mar 15, 2018 at 7:32am PDT

Legacy Records

This new Italian eatery in Hell’s Kitchen is upscale and reportedly delicious. In addition to the $20-something spaghetti, diners can expect to spend $7 on the bread and butter alone.

Don’t forget to stop by the bar for a cocktail.

Spaghetti with cuttlefish in its own ink. A post shared by Legacy Records (@legacyrecordsnyc) on Apr 2, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT



La Maison De Makoto

The new French/Japan eatery sits on the edge of Chelsea and Greenwich Village. Its special is mocha. In addition to its menu, the long list of drinks gives this café a different vibe once the sun goes down.

We are now officially open to the public! 🎉🥂 A post shared by La Maison De Makoto (@lmdmgroup) on Mar 26, 2018 at 4:46pm PDT

Coco Pazzo Kitchen and Restaurant

Another new Italian restaurant, this one on Prince Street in SoHo, serves pastas, soups, and salads. Order-to-go or take your time. According to Thrillist, the charred octopus with crushed potatoes, burrata, anchovies, and olives is a must.

#Repost @grubstreet :🍝 rigatoni alla buttera from @cocopazzonyc, the reborn version of the popular ‘90s destination of the same name from restaurateur Pino Luongo. 📸: @lizclayman A post shared by Coco Pazzo (@cocopazzonyc) on Mar 25, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

Mikkeller Brewing NYC

Right at Citi Field in Queens, this Danish brewing company gives Mets fans the perfect place to hang out before, after or even during home games. Equipped with 60 taps and a ballpark-type menu, and stays open in the off-season.