Health Department Issues Measles Warning to LIRR Riders

A syringe containing the vaccine Priorix (live virus vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella) is shown in this file photo.

The health department issued a warning to New York residents on Thursday about a newly confirmed case of measles that poses a risk of "potential exposure to the public." And if you rode the Long Island Rail Road last week, you'll want to know about this one.

The Nassau County Department of Health says a second case of measles has been confirmed in recent weeks and the individual traveled into New York City on several occasions between Sept. 11 and 14.

According to the NCDOH, the affected adult traveled on the LIRR between the Mineola Station and New York Penn Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Thursday, Sept. 12. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the adult visited Noches de Columbia Restaurant in Mineola, took the MTA shuttle between the Mineola and Hempstead stations, and traveled on the LIRR between the Hempstead, Jamaica and New York Penn stations.

The NCDOH advises anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to measles to seek immediate medical assistant. The department also says symptoms can appear 10-12 days after exposure to measles.

The newly confirmed case of measles comes two weeks after the health department announced an additional case of measles on Sept. 4. The NCDOH says the first case showed "minimal risk of exposure" to residents in the county.

The patient identified by the health department on Sept. 4 had recently arrived to the state on an international flight into JFK International Airport and had been exposed to measles in another county, the department said.

This case was announced one day after New York health officials declared that an outbreak concentrated in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods had ended.

NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot cautioned that there's still a threat from "one of the most contagious diseases on the face of the earth," and urged New Yorkers to still get their children immunized before the start of the new school year.

In June, state lawmakers revoked a religious exemption for mandatory school vaccinations amid the nation's worst measles outbreak since 1992. More than 26,000 children in public and private schools and day care centers had previously gone unvaccinated for religious reasons, according to the state Health Department.

More than 1,200 cases of measles have been confirmed in 30 states this year with more than three-quarters of them linked to outbreaks in New York and New York City, the Centers for Disease Control reported.