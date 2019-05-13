Pictures of a New Jersey cop dressed up as an Orthodox Jewish man at a party is prompting calls for action. Ida Siegal reports.

A New Jersey police officer has sparked controversy after being seen in photos dressed in traditional orthodox Jewish style — as a costume.

Maywood cop Pete Donatello was pictured wearing a yarmulke with side curls at a party in December, and the photos made their way on to social media where many others saw them.

According to NorthJersey.com, Donatello was attending a going away party at the Rochelle Park firehouse — where he also is a volunteer firefighter — and decided to dress up in the garb for reasons that are not clear.

Now the Maywood Police Department is facing calls for Donatello to be held accountable for his actions. The mayor of Rochelle Park told News 4 the town was unable to intervene because it doesn’t have disciplinary control over the volunteer department.

“The Township Committee has since enacted required training for all our volunteers that address the responsibilities and expectations of serving our Township,” the mayor said in a statement.

It appears Donatello will be able to keep his job as a volunteer firefighter, with no disciplinary actions being made public. Maywood police have referred the case to their internal affairs division.

Donatello was not able to be reached for comment.