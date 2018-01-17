George + Martha's American Grille in Morristown announced the creation of, "The Im-Peach-Mint," a vodka cocktail that is pro-rights, all while calling for president Donald Trump to leave office. Courtesy of George + Martha's American Grille

A New Jersey bar is touting a new cocktail creation that's taking a not-so-subtle jab at the president.

George + Martha's American Grille in Morristown says "The Im-Peach-Mint" vodka drink is "the modern day presidential cocktail that the country has been waiting for," NJ.com reports.

Proceeds from the drink — which is made up of Claremont peach vodka, "Fire and Fury" jalapeno syrup, white peach puree, fresh lime juice and mint topped with a club soda — will go to the Time's Up Legal Defense fund that was set up to provide legal support for individuals who have experienced sexual harrassment.

The restaurant describes the drink as "as fruity and refreshing libation with bigly flavor that is sure to delight any American who has been truly exhausted by the political climate and the constant negative press covfefe of the last 365 days," NJ.com says.

Those interested in tasting this Trump-inspired cocktail have from Friday to Sunday to have it at the Morris County haunt, which coincides with the one-year anniversary of the president's inauguration. George + Martha's American Grille says the drink will make another appearance if Trump is impeached.