Some of the bite injuries the woman sustained.

What to Know A New Jersey woman used a bat to fight off a coyote after it bit her several times, authorities say

The woman was walking on Grenadier Drive in Mahwah around 6:15 p.m. on Friday when she encountered the coyote, police said

Police and Animal Control have been searching for the coyote since the attack took place, but haven’t found it yet

The coyote bit the woman several times before she managed to fend it off by hitting it with a bat she found in a driveway, according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for bite injuries, police said.

The Mahwah Police Department is warning anyone who encounters a coyote to “be as big and loud as possible.”

“Do not run or turn your back. Make sure garbage cans are secured and no food is left out to attract the coyotes,” it said. “Do not leave small pets outside during this time.”

Anyone who spots a coyote should call 911 immediately, it added.