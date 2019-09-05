What to Know A 27-year-old New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing her identical twin sister, a mother of three, to death during a drunken fight

Amanda Ramirez initially had been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the June 22 death of her sister, Anna; the charge was reduced

Neighbors had said that the sisters could be heard arguing before the attack, but authorities never disclosed a possible motive

A 27-year-old New Jersey woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing her identical twin sister, a mother of three, to death during a drunken fight on the second day of summer, according to a published report.

Amanda Ramirez pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in Camden County Superior Court Thursday, NJ.com reported.

Her twin sister, Anna, was found unconscious with stab wounds on East State Street at the Centennial Village Apartments in Camden in the early hours of June 22, authorities have said. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Neighbors had said that the sisters could be heard arguing before the attack, but authorities never disclosed a possible motive. In court Thursday, Ramirez said she couldn't recall what started the fight, but that she ended up stabbing her once in the chest outside the apartment, NJ.com reported.

Stepmother Accused of Murdering Missing 10-Year-Old Girl

The missing Indiana girl's body was found in shed behind her home; investigators say she'd been strangled. WTHR's Kevin Rader reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Prosecutors initially had charged Ramirez with aggravated manslaughter but downgraded the charge as part of the plea. It wasn't clear what sentence she may face; that hearing is scheduled for November.

"It's an immense pain for the family," aunt Elizabeth Class said at the time, holding back tears. "My sister [the twins' mother] is suffering. The entire family, the girls' dad [are suffering]."

Neighbors said Anna Ramirez frequently visited her sister at the apartment complex. Class said the pair, "... loved each other very much. My nieces were very good girls and hard-working."