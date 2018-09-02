New Jersey Woman Hits $2.4M Jackpot on First Spin at Atlantic City Casino - NBC New York
New Jersey Woman Hits $2.4M Jackpot on First Spin at Atlantic City Casino

Published 44 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey woman hit a $2,481,940.75 jackpot while playing a “Wheel of Fortune” game at a casino on Saturday

    • The woman was playing a Wheel of Fortune game at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City

    • It was the woman’s first spin, and she bet around $10, according to the casino's spokeswoman

    A New Jersey woman hit a $2,481,940.75 jackpot while playing a “Wheel of Fortune” game at a casino on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the casino said.

    The Hawthorne woman, whose name wasn’t released, was playing a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City around 3 p.m. when she hit the jackpot, the casino’s director of communications Liza Costandino said.

    It was the woman’s first spin, and she bet around $10, according to Costandino.

