A New Jersey woman hit a $2,481,940.75 jackpot while playing a “Wheel of Fortune” game at a casino on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the casino said.

The Hawthorne woman, whose name wasn’t released, was playing a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City around 3 p.m. when she hit the jackpot, the casino’s director of communications Liza Costandino said.

It was the woman’s first spin, and she bet around $10, according to Costandino.