A New Jersey woman was arrested after she stabbed two police officers, authorities say.

Officers responded to a home in Newark’s Central Ward around 1:20 a.m. on July 4 after a caller reported a woman acting “violently and irrational[ly],” police said.

When they got to the home, the woman started yelling obscenities and threats at them, according to police.

The officers called for EMS, but the woman tried to leave before they arrived, according to police.

When one of the officers tried to keep her from leaving, she stabbed him in the left forearm with a knife, police said. She also stabbed a second officer in the right leg, according to police.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and faces charges including aggravated assault against a police officer and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.

She was taken to the hospital for crisis evaluation after the incident. Police didn’t release her name.

The two officers were treated for their injuries at the same hospital, police said.