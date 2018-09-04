What to Know Lila Lucariello, 33, of Parsippany, New Jersey, has been arrested on murder and other charges in the death of her 58-year-old mother

Prosecutors say Lucariello stabbed her mother Salwa Kahn-Tumr to death in her Parsippany apartment while her own infant daughter was around

Her husband came home and called police after finding Kahn-Tumr's body, police say

A 33-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing her mother while her own infant daughter was inside the home, prosecutors say.

Lila Lucariello is accused of stabbing her mother, 58-year-old Salwa Kahn-Tamr, to death inside Lucariello's Parsippany apartment, Morris County prosecutors say.

Police found Kahn-Tamr's body in the Route 46 East apartment at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, when Lucariello's husband returned home that morning and found Kahn-Tamr's body, prosecutors said.

Lucariello was also inside the apartment with her infant daughter. A knife was taken from the scene.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Kahn-Tamr died of multiple stab wounds in a homicide, prosecutors say.

Lucariello is facing charges including murder, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a weapon.

A motive wasn't immediately clear. Prosecutors are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 973-285-6200.