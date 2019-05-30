What to Know NJ woman was arrested Thursday after stabbing a man she met online during their first in-person date, according to law enforcement official

Zaniya P. Stevens, 23, faces charges related to the alleged incident, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced Thursday

The victim ended up with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed three times during the altercation, Ambrose said

A 23-year-old New Jersey woman was arrested Thursday morning after stabbing a man she met online during their first in-person date, according to a law enforcement official.

Zaniya P. Stevens faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the alleged incident, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose announced.

According to Ambrose, police were called to a residence in the North Ward of the city at about 2 a.m.

Stevens allegedly flagged the police down and told them she stabbed the man in self defense. Additionally, Stevens allegedly claimed she was strangled, although they found no evidence of any neck abrasions, according to Ambrose.

The victim, who ended up with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed three times during the altercation, told police he and Stevens met on social media and had several exchanges before he invited her to his apartment, Ambrose said.

Attorney information for Stevens was not immediately clear.