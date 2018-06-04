NJ Transit train riders will face a change in rail schedules at the start of the summer. Andrew Siff reports.

NJT Announces Changes to Rail Schedules and Trains

What to Know Beginning Monday, New Jersey Transit train riders will face a change in rail schedules that includes temporarily discontinuing lines

NJT announced that weekday rail schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the Advance Positive Train Control equipment installation

The control system can automatically stop trains and prevent collisions

The commute for thousands of NJ Transit train riders will face a dramatic change in rail schedules that includes temporarily discontinuing trains or changes in origin and destination stations.

In order to accommodate the Advance Positive Train Control equipment installation to its rail fleet, NJ Transit announced that weekday rail schedules will be adjusted to allow for the necessary components to be installed on trains.

Beginning Monday, certain trains will be temporarily discontinued or have changes of origin or destination that will impact Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Morris & Essex and Pascack Valley lines. Additional trains will also have schedule or station stop changes.

NJ Transit says the schedule adjustments are temporary and will be back to normal in early 2019.

The PTC system that will be installed can automatically stop trains and prevent collisions. The measure comes after a number of collisions occurred within the past couple years, including one in Hoboken that left one woman dead.

“NJ TRANSIT understands that any change to the train schedule has an impact on the travel patterns of our customers. We are doing everything in our power to install this important safety technology as quickly as possible. I ask for customers’ patience during this process as the end result is a safer railroad for everyone,” Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in a statement.

The trains that will be temporarily discontinued or have a change in origin are:

Northeast Corridor (NEC)

Inbound

Train 5822, the 7:05 a.m. departure from New Brunswick to Newark Penn

Earlier option departs at 6:59 a.m. (Limited additional capacity)

Later option departs at 7:10 a.m.

Outbound

Train 3811, the 4:51 a.m. departure from New York Penn Station to Trenton

Earlier option departs at 4:17 a.m.

Later option departs at 5:07 a.m.

Train 5869, the 6:03 p.m. departure from Newark Penn to Trenton

Earlier option departs at 5:56 p.m. (Limited additional capacity)

Later option departs at 6:11 p.m.

North Jersey Coast Line (NJCL)

Inbound

Customers may take alternate service to Secaucus and transfer to service to Hoboken at no extra charge

Train 2300, the 4:49 a.m. departure from Bay Head to Hoboken

No earlier option between Bay Head and Long Branch. Earlier option departs Long Branch at 4:58 a.m. (Train 2300 departed Long Branch at 5:27am)

Later option departs Bay Head at 4:57 a.m.

Train 2602, the 6:05 a.m. departure from Long Branch to Hoboken

Earlier option departs at 6:01 a.m.

Later option departs at 6:19 a.m.

Train 2312, the 2:05 p.m. departure from Bay Head to Hoboken

Earlier option departs at 1:10 p.m.

Later option departs at 3:05 p.m.

Train 3274, the 6:55 p.m. departure from Long Branch to New York Penn Station

Earlier option departs at 6:33 p.m.

Later option departs at 7:20 p.m.

Outbound

Customers may take alternate service to Secaucus and transfer to service to Long Branch or Bay Head lines at no extra charge.

Train 2303, the 2:12 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Bay Head

Earlier option departs at 2:02 p.m. from Newark Penn (From Newark Penn - 2303 departed Newark at 2:36 p.m.)

Later option departs at 3:05 p.m. (From Newark Penn)

Train 2607, the 4:55 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Long Branch

Earlier option departs at 4:54 p.m. from Newark Penn (From Newark Penn – 2607 departed Newark at 5:18 p.m.)

Later option departs at 5:25 p.m. from Newark Penn

Train 2313, the 6:21 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Bay Head

Earlier option departs at 6:22 p.m. from Newark Penn (From Newark Penn – 2313 departed Newark at 6:40 p.m.)

Later option departs at 6:47 p.m. from Newark Penn

The following trains will be restored to and from New York Penn Station and will no longer operate to and from Hoboken. The trains were diverted to Hoboken in January as part of Amtrak track work at New York Penn Station.

Train 3318 will depart Bay Head at 5:40 a.m. and arrive at New York Penn Station at 7:42 a.m.

Train 3269 will depart from New York Penn Station at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Long Branch at 7:24 p.m.

Morris & Essex Lines (M&E)

Major highlights for the M&E Lines include:

Inbound - Change in Origin Stations

Train 608, the 5:45 a.m. departure from Dover to Hoboken has service eliminated from Dover to Chatham. Train originates in Summit.

Earlier option departs at 5:33 a.m. (Requires transfer at Newark Broad for Hoboken)

Later option departs at 5:54 a.m. (Requires transfer at Newark Broad for Hoboken)

Train 626, the 8:28 a.m. departure from Dover to Hoboken has service eliminated from Dover to Morris Plains. Train originates in in Morristown.

Earlier option departs at 8:08 a.m. (Requires transfer at Summit for Hoboken)

Later option departs at 9:06 a.m. (Requires transfer at Newark Broad for Hoboken)

Outbound - Temporarily Discontinued

Train 609, the 6:42 a.m. departure from Hoboken to Dover

Earlier option departs at 6:15 a.m.

Later option departs at 6:55 a.m. (Requires transfer at Summit for Dover)

Train 645, the 5:08 p.m. departure from Hoboken to Dover

Earlier option departs at 4:42 p.m.

Later option departs at 5:12 p.m. (Requires transfer at Newark Broad for Dover)

Pascack Valley Line

Inbound

Train 1618, the 7:59 a.m. departure from Spring Valley to Hoboken. (Metro-North express)

Earlier option departs Spring Valley at 7:37 a.m.

#1620 moves 5 minutes earlier to depart Spring Valley 4 minutes later than the discontinued #1618. Metro-North customers arrive in Hoboken 13 minutes later than the current #1618

Outbound

Train 1639, the 7:20 p.m. departure (Monday through Thursday) from Hoboken to Spring Valley (Metro-North express)

Earlier option departs at 6:48 p.m.

Later option departs at 7:29 p.m.

Train 9653 which currently operates only on Friday afternoons and before specific holidays (departing Hoboken at 2:58 p.m.) will operate only on July 3, Aug. 31, Nov. 21 and Dec. 21. On those dates, train 1633 (departing Hoboken at 5:58 p.m.) will not operate.

For more information, visit njtransit.com.

