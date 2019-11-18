What to Know New Jersey will allocate $13 million in funding to local communities and a new initiative to reduce and prevent future harmful algal blooms

The motion comes during a year in which New Jersey experienced a high number of harmful algal blooms

In 2019, there were over 70 suspected and 39 confirmed harmful algal blooms in New Jersey, which is higher than the previous two years

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and officials from the Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday that the state will allocate $13 million in funding to local communities and a new initiative to reduce and prevent future harmful algal blooms.

The new initiative is intended to address the increased occurrence of harmful algal blooms statewide through an enhanced program of science-based prevention, mitigation, study, and response, according to Gov. Phil Murphy's office.

The initiative will leverage both state and federal funds to offer principal forgiveness to offset infrastructure upgrades necessary to reduce the discharge of nutrient-laden runoff into waterbodies, which happens to be one of the primary causes of harmful algal blooms.

"The presence of harmful algal blooms in New Jersey’s waterbodies severely impacts our public health and economy,” Murphy said in a statement. “The rise of harmful algal blooms is a global challenge and our initiative to reduce future blooms will allow us to protect the health of our residents, as well as the economies of our lake communities."

Over the summer toxic algal blooms sprung up in a number of bodies of water in New Jersey, including Greenwood Lake and Lake Hopatcong -- the state's largest lake -- forcing the state to issue directives asking the public to avoid contact with the water.

Officials say the bacteria can cause a skin rash, abdominal pain, headaches or vomiting. Several people were said to have gotten mild rashes from dips in Lake Hopatcong before the order was issued.