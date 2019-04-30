What to Know Prosecutors in NJ continue investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was found dead of a stab wound to the heart and chest Saturday

Authorities in northern New Jersey are investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was found dead of a stab wound to the heart and chest over the weekend, prosecutors say.

On Saturday, Ismael Fajardo was discovered unconscious in a second-floor bedroom of a South Hackensack residence, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Police made the discovery while responding to a 911 call for medical assistance for someone who was stabbed at the residence.

Fajardo was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors say.

An autopsy conducted confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and heart, according to prosecutors.

No one has been charged in connection to Fajardo's death, prosecutors say.

The investigation is ongoing.