New Jersey 18-Year-Old Found Dead of Stab Wound to Heart: Prosecutor; Investigation Underway - NBC New York
New Jersey 18-Year-Old Found Dead of Stab Wound to Heart: Prosecutor; Investigation Underway

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Prosecutors in NJ continue investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was found dead of a stab wound to the heart and chest Saturday

    • Ismael Fajardo was discovered unresponsive in a second floor bedroom of a South Hackensack residence, according to prosecutors

    • Police found him while responding to a 911 call for medical assistance for someone who was stabbed at the residence

    Authorities in northern New Jersey are investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was found dead of a stab wound to the heart and chest over the weekend, prosecutors say.

    On Saturday, Ismael Fajardo was discovered unconscious in a second-floor bedroom of a South Hackensack residence, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

    Police made the discovery while responding to a 911 call for medical assistance for someone who was stabbed at the residence.

    Fajardo was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors say.

    An autopsy conducted confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and heart, according to prosecutors.

    No one has been charged in connection to Fajardo's death, prosecutors say.

    The investigation is ongoing.

