Jared Elwood, 16, spends six to eight hours a day playing Fortnite, a popular battle royale video game.

A 16-year-old high schooler from New Jersey just earned a spot at the Fortnite World Cup — a video gaming competition that boasts a $30 million prize pool.

Jared Elwood, who plays under the handle "Eclipsae" (pronounced eclipse-ay) is a junior at Glassboro High School in New Jersey. He is one of 200 top performing Fortnite players from around the world that are heading to New York for the World Cup.

The sold-out competition will take place from July 26 to July 28 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, which can seat over 23,000 people.

"I thought he was doing awesome and would make a little a bit of money, but I didn’t expect this to happen,” said Beth Elwood, Jared’s mother. "I was quite shocked.”

Just for participating in the Fortnite World Cup, Jared gets $75,000 to split with his duo partner, "Tetchra," a 16-year-old from Florida.

If the two win the competition, they could earn $3 million.

"I would probably invest it,” Jared said about the prize money.

Jared earned his spot at the World Cup after he won first place in week 8 of the Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers on June 2.

"At the last hour when I knew that I could qualify, then it was more stressful," Jared said.

That first-place spot also earned him and his duo partner $10,000 to split.

Along with earning money from competitions, Jared is also getting donations from subscribers who watch him stream his games on Twitch, a streaming platform.

"It’s more than just a hobby." Beth said. "It’s his job."

Jared started playing the battle royale version — where 100 players fight to the death — of Fortnite a month after it came out on September 26, 2017.

He practices six to eight hours a day and maintains "Champion" rank in Fortnite, which is the highest rank available in the game.

Beth will go to New York City with Jared to support him in the World Cup.

"I think I still am stunned," Beth joked.