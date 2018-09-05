New Jersey Students Pass Out During Gym Class Due to Heat: Officials - NBC New York
New Jersey Students Pass Out During Gym Class Due to Heat: Officials

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Several New Jersey students passed out due to the heat during an outdoor gym class Wednesday, officials said. 

    The students were running outside Bergen Arts and Science Charter High School in Hackensack when several of them were overcome by the heat and collapsed, according to school officials. 

    They went to the school nurse, who recommended they be evaluated at the local hospital. 

    The school said in a statement that the gym class had been modified so that they were in the shade, and teachers were outside monitoring students and activities. 

    Out of an abundance of caution, outdoor activities were suspended until further notice. 

