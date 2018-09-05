Several students ended up collapsing during gym class in a school in Northern New Jersey when they were overcome by Wednesday's heat.

The students were running outside Bergen Arts and Science Charter High School in Hackensack when several of them were overcome by the heat and collapsed, according to school officials.

They went to the school nurse, who recommended they be evaluated at the local hospital.

The school said in a statement that the gym class had been modified so that they were in the shade, and teachers were outside monitoring students and activities.

Out of an abundance of caution, outdoor activities were suspended until further notice.