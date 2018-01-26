A New Jersey convenience store worker stole a customer's winning million-dollar lottery ticket and tried to pass it off as his own, authorities say.

The 36-year-old worker in Edison was presented the winning scratch-off ticket by the customer on Sept. 6, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor's office.

The worker, Rayhan Sorwar, was supposed to give the customer a claim form for her $1 million prize but he instead took the ticket and gave her two other tickets, telling her those were her winnings,

When Sorwar's wife tried to cash the stolen winning ticket at the Lottery Commission in Lawrenceville on Sept. 19, officials became suspicious and began investigating.

Sorwar was arrested Friday on a theft, conspiracy and money laundering charges. He was processed and released pending a court appearance in New Brunswick Superior Court on Feb. 15.

Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately clear.

The rightful owner of the lottery ticket has been paid her winnings, authorities say.